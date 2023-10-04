Antonio Brown Gets Backlash From Mac Miller Fans For “Insensitive” Photo

Antonio Brown is clearly a little jealous about all the attention Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are receiving. The former wide receiver recently tweeted out a picture of Ariana Grande in his Steelers jersey alongside Mac Miller's mother presumably getting ready for a Steelers game. “I had baddies at the game before the announcements…….. Arianators,” Brown captioned the photo. However, the picture has not gone down well with fans of the late rapper.

For many of Miller's fans, the inclusion of his mother takes the post beyond the pale. "Nah you foul for this fam," one fan wrote. Another added, "Don't disrespect Mac". Brown even faced backlash from prominent fandom sources. "Ay bro take this down that's Mac's momma bro." While Brown did not mention Mac in the post, fans appear to have taken issue with Brown referring to Karen Meyers as one of his "baddies". Despite the backlash, Brown has not deleted the post a the time of writing.

Woman Alleges AB Is Her Baby Daddy

Overall, it's been a pretty bad week for Brown. A woman on TikTok has alleged that she is currently pregnant with Brown's child. While largely unverified, the woman also showed purported DMs between her and Brown. The woman can be seen calling AB "daddy" while Brown can be seen at least expressing interest in hooking up with her. The woman is reportedly from Miami, at least based on a general interpretation of her messages. Brown primarily resides in the state.

Brown has not directly responded to the allegations. However, some of his recent posts could be taken as subtweets. Brown has posted several memes to X in recent days. One reads "I may not be a gynecologist but I know a cunt when I see one." However, as mentioned, there is very little in the way of explicit proof that Brown is the cause of the woman's pregnancy. Despite this, it does remain a developing story.

