Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Tory Lanez's New Booking Photo
DELANO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: In this handout photo provided by the California Department of Corrections, Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is photographed for a new booking photo at North Kern State Prison on September 19, 2023 in Delano, California. On August 8, 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying an unregistered and loaded firearm in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)
Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in a California prison by an inmate serving a life sentence. Lanez made a full recovery.

Tory Lanez's stabbing incident continues to examined in the media after new developments surfaces over the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot. Talking to VladTV, Wack 100 explains the alleged reason behind the inmate's originally intention for stabbing the rap star in a Central California prison. Wack claims the inmate's issues with Tory Lanez stems from an inmate's girlfriend allegedly "flirting" with Lanez over the phone.

100 tells Vlad that Lanez was warning the lifer inmate about his girlfriend flirting with the rap star. Wack continued, suggesting that the situation went left beause it's possible the girlfriend turned the flirting around on Lanez. Accusing Lanez as hitting on the girlfriend over the phone. All leading to the altercation between the inmate and Lanez and being stabbed 14 times.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media last week. A bloody Tory Lanez is seen walking away from the altercation. He would be rushed to a near by hospital for treatment of his injuries. Both of the rap star's lungs would collapse during the hospitalization.

More: Wack 100 Alleges Tory Lanez Was Stabbed In Protective Custody, Not General Population

Tory Lanez Prison Video

Wack 100 has been one of the biggest mouthpieces for Tory Lanez during his trial and incareration. The hip-hop manager is also joined by a congressworman currently seeking the rap star's freedom.

Wack 100 and Tory Lanez have maintained a supportive relationship, especially after Lanez's legal troubles. Wack 100, a prominent West Coast music executive and longtime industry figure, has been one of Tory Lanez’s most vocal defenders since the Canadian rapper-singer was convicted in 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. While much of the music world distanced themselves from Lanez, Wack doubled down on his support.

Wack has used his social media and Clubhouse platform to publicly question the trial's outcome, express doubts about the evidence, and promote the idea that Tory was unfairly treated. He even vowed to hold down Lanez during his 10-year sentence, showing solidarity that’s rare in such high-profile cases. At one point, Wack also hinted at business ties, saying he would help maintain Tory’s music presence behind bars.

More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
