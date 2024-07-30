Wack 100 Responds To Meghann Cuniff's Comments About Him Allegedly Lying About Tory Lanez Case

Wack 100 has more thoughts on the Tory Lanez trial.

Wack 100 talked about the Tory Lanez trial, again. Lanez has been in prison since September 2023. The court found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at a party in 2020. Prior to his conviction, he made several decisions that most would consider poor ones, including releasing an album that addresses the shooting on almost every song.

In February, Wack 100 claimed that there was reportedly a video of the incident that had yet to be publicly released. He also claimed that the video would be the end of Megan Thee Stallion's career. Fans poked holes in the story. People noted that if such a video existed, a celebrity gossip outlet like TMZ probably would have spared no expense to uncover it. Months later, Wack 100 is reiterating his claims of the existence of a video in his latest appearance on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel. He claims that it has not been released because an underage Asian person filmed it. He also claims the family is reluctanct to allow usage in court. Wack added that Los Angeles continues to feel the effects of events like the Rodney King riots. According to him, that contributed to the unwillingness of the family to get involved.

Wack 100 Speaks On Alleged Recording Of Tory Lanez

Wack 100 previously asserted that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot. In the above clip, he tells a story about how "humble" and "quiet" Lanez was when he introduced him to Kanye West in Miami. He considers Lanez a friend, so him favoring his friend is to be expected. However, it has been almost a year since Lanez began his prison sentence. There is no indication that a video like the one he mentioned exists.