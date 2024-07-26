Tory Lanez Achieves Shocking Sound Quality On New “Prison Tapes” Tracks

Tory Lanez wasn't lying when he said he "cracked the code."

Last year, Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Since then, the performer and his legal team have been hard at work trying to overturn his conviction. While this has proven to be no easy feat, Lanez hasn't let this discourage him and continues to push for the verdict he's hoping for.

Luckily for fans, he also hasn't let his prison stay stop him from dropping new music. Today, he unveiled two new tracks from his recently announced Prison Tapes series, “Cell 245” and “Wish I Never Met You.” So far, Lanez's latest arrivals have received mostly positive feedback. Many also point out the songs' impressive sound quality, despite being recorded through a jail phone.

Tory Lanez Drops New Music From Behind Bars

"Given that the vocals were recorded through a jail phone, the sound quality is actually impressive. Tory Lanez really made it work under those conditions," one X user notes. “Tory Lanez really got some cr*zy quality on this song. You dead can’t even tell he did this over a prison phone,” another says. Lanez did appear confident in his ability to emulate the same quality he was achieving when he was out when he announced the project earlier this week. Nonetheless, fans are amazed.

"After about 20-something to 30-something f*ck-ups and mistakes, me and my engineer have finally figured out how to record music over the jail phone and still keep the quality as professional as I had it on the street,” he declared at the time. “It’s over. I done cracked the f*cking code, man. This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It’s cr*zy!" What do you think of Tory Lanez releasing new music from behind bars? Are you impressed with the sound quality? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.