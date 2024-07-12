Tory Lanez Scores Small Legal Victory In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Things are looking up for Tory Lanez.

Last year, Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years behind bars for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He and his team have been trying to appeal the verdict ever since, though they've been unsuccessful so far. Now, however, he's secured at least one small victory.

Reportedly, the performer recently filed a request for "relevant evidence," or evidence that could be used in his favor. Days later, prosecutors filed paperwork to oppose his motion. Now, California’s court of appeals has decided that they'll consider his request. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that they'll honor the request, but it's a win for him nonetheless.

Tory Lanez's Relevant Evidence Request Will Be Considered By California Court Of Appeals

After all, since getting convicted, Lanez hasn't had a lot of luck on the legal front. It looks like his personal life has taken a hit too, as his wife of less than a year Raina Chassagne filed for divorce last month. It's unclear whether or not this has anything to do with Lanez's legal woes, as she simply cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Some speculate that the two of them only got married so that he could dodge deportation, but this is just a theory.