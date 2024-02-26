Tory Lanez Appeals Again In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Brief In Limbo

Tory Lanez is still appealing to vacate his sentence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, whose conviction resulted in a 10-year sentence. According to reported Meghann Cuniff, the brief reopening this appeal process isn't in court records yet, but she will provide updates on developments as they emerge. Given this new revelation, folks got to debating again over whose side they believe in this legal case. For example, Drake recently took to his Instagram Story to advocate for his fellow Canadian's freedom. Others still stand by the Houston MC, and they must all now wait for the next step in Lanez's legal journey.

Furthermore, this brief and new appeal process is based on a December request from last year to vacate his sentence. Specifically, Tory Lanez wants the court to reevaluate his case following a new testimony from his driver and bodyguard Jauquan Smith, who had not testified previously. In addition, his legal team believes that other factors, such as his "childhood trauma" and the court's erroneous decision to deport him, will play a role. According to Cuniff's reporting on this, though, the court wasn't expected to come to a decision on this matter for a couple of months, so we'll see if they say anything about the appeal in the near future.

Meghann Cuniff Previews New Tory Lanez Appeal

Meanwhile, these developments come as folks like Wack 100 try to turn the case around in Tory Lanez's favor in the public eye. He recently claimed that there's unreleased video footage out there of the alleged shooting that would ruin Megan Thee Stallion's career if it comes out. While many fans expressed heavy skepticism over this, the music executive doubled down on his claims. Not only that, but he also alleged that, since the supposed clip in question was apparently recorded by a minor, it's not admissible as evidence in court.

However, there are also certain bright spots in Lanez's prison stay. He's still been able to engage with fans and see his family, so regardless of all the drama around him, he's trying to do the best he can with what he has. Hopefully this personal peace and gratification is something that persists regardless of what the appeal's outcome is. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, come back to HNHH.

