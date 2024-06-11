Tory Lanez's Wife Files For Divorce Amidst His Prison Sentence

The singer will become a single mind behind bars.

Tory Lanez's fall from grace has been steep. The singer is currently serving a ten year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted of "first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle" in 2023, and not be eligible for parole until September 2029. When his parole hearing arises, however, Lanez will be a single man. His wife of less than a year, Raina Chassagne, has officially filed a divorce petition.

TMZ reports that Chassagne filed the petition during the first week of June. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reasoning, and is lobbying to get sole custody of their son, Kai. Lanez and Chassagne got married on June 25, 2023, meaning the union failed to last even one year. That being said, the timing of their wedding had many insiders theorizing that there was an ulterior motive. Back in September, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff noted that Lanez's bail motion coincided with his decision to get engaged and then married to Chassagne in quick succession.

Tory Lanez Got Married Back In June 2023

It was widely speculated that Tory Lanez tied the knot when he did, so that he could avoid deportation back to Canada. "From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement," Cuniff tweeted. "Tory Lanez's relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion." Raina Chassagne brought her son to visit Lanez in prison. Daily Mail reported that she was seen sobbing during the R&B singer's sentencing. She also tried to urge the judge to exercise leniency in Lanez's sentencing. She cited his dedication as a dad, but the plea did not prove effective.