Tory Lanez Announces New "Free Tory Playlist" Via Prison Phone Call

Tory claims he "cracked the f***ing code".

While there are a lot of people out there who have tossed Tory Lanez to the wayside since his arrest, there might be even more fans overall. Part of this comes from how music he continues to feed them. If you have not been paying attention as of late, the Brampton, Ontario, Canada native has been dropping these "Lost Tapes" twice a week, every week of July so far. That equates to six singles and what is cool about these drops is that all of them were recorded at different points in his career. Some have gone back as far as 2015, with the latest offering being from 2020. Now, though, Tory Lanez is going to be continuing this pattern in a different way going forward.

Just moments ago, "The Color Violet" multi-hyphenate shared a special announcement with his social media followers via a prison phone call. In this roughly 20 second chat, Tory explains that he will dropping weekly songs like he has been, but through something called the "Free Tory Playlist". Also, instead of putting out past unreleased material, Lanez is giving his fans fresh tracks from behind prison walls that he's recording in real time. He says that after about "20 something to 30 something f***-ups and mistakes" him and his engineer were able to find a way to deliver the same studio-quality material from behind bars.

Tory Lanez Has Some Heat Coming From Behind Prison Walls

Tory is claiming that he has "cracked the f***ing code" and that he is doing something that's never been done. There is no telling how long this will last, but fans are visibly excited for this to kick off. Speaking of which, the "Prison Tapes" will be out tomorrow at midnight. Hopefully, the future holds a new album or mixtape in the end.

What are your thoughts on Tory Lanez announcing this new "Free Tory Playlist"? Do you like how he is going about the release schedule, why or why not? Will he eventually drop a full project from prison? What "Lost Tapes" have you been bumping the most as of late? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tory Lanez. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.