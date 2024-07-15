Tory Lanez Unearths Two More Lost Tapes, "Phases / Someone Else"

Even with no promotion, Tory's fans continue to flood these releases with support.

When some artists go to jail or prison, they are not able to keep their fans interest. That could be because their music does not to hold up while they are inactive, or the listeners just are not loyal enough to where they need to constantly find the next best thing. Also playing into that is the rapper's team either not wanting to push out new/unreleased material, or the artist is refusing to do so. For Tory Lanez, though, things are different, as the Canadian multi-talent is back with two new tracks, "Phases" and "Someone Else".

The first of them is a 2017 recording, while the latter is from his early prime days in 2015. These are continuing his "Lost Tapes" series, something that the singer and rapper is doing to ensure a tight-knit connection with his listeners. Overall, "Phases" and "Someone Else", see Tory Lanez once again in his melodic R&B bag. Out of all of the now four releases so far, the former is the most rap centric cut. On it, Tory talks about the common ups and downs in relationships. "Someone Else", the incarcerated MC has a sneaking suspicion that his girl is cheating so he goes and throws himself a lean party with other random women. Both tracks are once again produced by his close friend and collaborator, Play Picasso.

"Phases (Lost Tapes 2017)" & "Someone Else (Lost Tapes 2015)"- Tory Lanez

