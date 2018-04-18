2017
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 20172017 marked the meteoric rise of Cardi B and Migos.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJ.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk FlexThe Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn't get the reaction he wanted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCharlie Sheen & Ex-Girlfriend Settle 2017 HIV Lawsuit For $120KThe plaintiff is known only as Jane Doe and claims to have been knowingly exposed by Sheen in 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralFan Puts Money In Lil Baby's Pocket During A Show, He Throws It On The Ground: WatchThe 27-year-old was performing back in 2017 when a fan got a little too close for comfort, giving him a clearly unwelcome gift.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaBaby's Manager Says It Was DaBaby's Idea To Wear A Diaper To SXSW 2017DaBaby's manager says he was originally against DaBaby rocking a diaper at SXSW in 2017.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteve Kerr Believes 2017 Warriors Were One Of The Best Teams EverSteve Kerr keeps the hot takes coming.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Hasn't Contacted His Children Since 2017: ReportInsiders are calling BS on R. Kelly's impassioned "performance" during the Gayle King interview. By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Meets His "Narcos" Doppelganger, Actor Admits: "He’s A Bit Intimidating"The actor who plays El Chapo on "Narcos" met his maker on Monday.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChanel Iman Discusses Fyre Festival, Thankful She Didn't "Hop On A Flight"Chanel Iman opens about her involvement in Fyre Festival.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller Became "Lars" The Vaping Trickster On Parody Instagram Account: WatchHis vaping humor will make you smile.By Zaynab
- MusicYoung Thug Thrown In Jail After Failing Court-Ordered Drug TestFree Thugger.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg Demands Justice For Emmett Till In Response To Bill Cosby VerdictSnoop Dogg uses Bill Cosby as a political exemplar in his case against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the 83-year old woman involved in Emmett Till's 1955 murder.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyler, The Creator Explains The Reasons For His "Zero Drug" Studio PolicyTyler, the Creator keeps it 100 in his latest cover exposé.By Devin Ch
- NewsXXXTentacion's "Tear Drop" Released By Ugly God In MemorandumUgly God recycles XXXTentacion's Cypher Freestyle on "Tear Drop."By Devin Ch
- SportsEx-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Hit With $20 Million BondSherra Wright is charged with concocting and executing the murder of her ex-husband.By Devin Ch
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Reacts To Falling 47 Spots In NFL's Top 100 Player ListThe NFL just released the bottom half of its Top 100 Player Rankings.By Devin Ch
- SportsDallas Cowboys' Terrance Williams Arrested After Crashing His Lamborghini"Public Intoxication" was the case.By Devin Ch
- SportsBrett Brown Thinks Philadelphia 76ers "Need Help To Win A Championship"Trust the Process?By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef Gets Home Invasion Charges DroppedChief Keef gets a chance to clear his name.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Music Industry's Revenue Surged $1.4 Billion in 2017Thanks in part to streaming.By David Saric
- MusicUgly God "Promises" Country Music EP If He Gets Enough RetweetsUgly God teases new music in video performance.By Devin Ch
- MusicMobb Deep's Ex-Manager Reportedly Suing For $500K In Unpaid ExpensesMobb Deep's reportedly got some dues to pay.By Chantilly Post