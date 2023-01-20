Never forget that all the greatest rappers today started on the same hustle of proving themselves as anyone else. Sometimes, though, people don’t yet see what they’ll become down the road, or even what they’ve already achieved. J.I.D. explained how his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show made him stop doing freestyles. Moreover, the “Surround Sound” MC said that he was frustrated with Flex for not reacting to his 2017 freestyle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) JID performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Still, one can’t imagine the rapper who gave us The Forever Story failing Funk Flex. Most people can’t even imagine a 2017 J.I.D doing so. Regardless, the 32-year-old attributed a lack of awareness to the DJ’s original reaction.

“Funk ain’t even understand what was going on,” he expressed to the Rap Radar Podcast. “He was kerfuffled. I was giving him something and he ain’t even get it. We might go back one day. I silently retired away from the freestyles because I was mad at Flex because he didn’t respond the way I wanted to.

“It was like a childhood dream to get the bomb and I ain’t get the bomb or none of the hype, so I was a little upset,” the Atlanta artist continued. “But I think I’m gonna get back into the freestyle world just because it’s another part of the art, it’s another notch on your tool belt.”

Moreover, the Rap Radar hosts specifically highlighted one of his lines from the six-year-old freestyle. “You said the rhyme… something like ‘The doctor can’t see my pee like pterodactyl,'” they said. “Like, I ain’t never heard a n***a say ‘pterodactyl’ in a rhyme, this guy’s incredible!”

However, at least J.I.D didn’t close the door on spitting off the dome on a track, for interviews or otherwise. What’s more is that he talked about potentially doing DiCaprio 3 with DJ Drama. Another Gangsta Grillz production to look forward to, it seems.

