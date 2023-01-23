Funk Flex has responded to J.I.D’s recent admission that the New York DJ’s reaction to one of his freestyles left him “a little upset.” Funk Flex says that J.I.D is one of his favorite rappers.

J.I.D had been speaking with the Rap Radar Podcast when he revealed that he’s retired from freestyles. He explained that freestyling for Flex in 2017 was a “childhood dream.” However, Flex’s subdued reaction hurt him. J.I.D had freestyled over Screwball’s “F.A.Y.B.A.N.” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?”

“That was a good time. Funk ain’t even understand what was going on,” J.I.D said. “He was kerfuffled, I was giving him something and he ain’t even get it. We might go back one day. I silently retired away from the freestyles because I was mad at Flex because he didn’t respond the way I wanted to.”

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 14: FunkFlex performs onstage at the 2017 Hot for the Holidays concert at Prudential Center on December 14, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

J.I.D added that he will most likely make a return to freestyles at some point. “It’s another part of the art,” he said. “It’s another notch on your tool belt.”

Flex responded to the comments on Instagram: “DID YALL KNOW THAT @JIDSV IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE ARTIST?”

“WHO WANTS TO HEAR ANOTHER JID FREESTYLE?” he continued before adding: “WHOS YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST TO HEAR FREESTYLE?”

J.I.D commented on the post that it’s all “love” between them and that he’s willing to “run it back.”

While he’s avoided freestyles, J.I.D released his first studio album since 2018 last year, The Forever Story. The project featured Kenny Mason, EarthGang, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, and more.

Check out Funk Flex’s post on Instagram below.

