Tory Lanez Brings Sad & Steamy Vibes On Newest Lost Tapes Entries, "Girls In The Room (2020) / L.M.B.B (2018)"

Should Tory drop a full project's worth of these singles?

Since the start of July, Brampton, Ontario, Canadian native Tory Lanez has been dishing out some unreleased recordings under the "Lost Tapes" moniker. He has done so every weekend and their existences range from 2015-2020. All of these releases see the multi-hyphenate using his auto-crooning style, which means that R&B is the name of the game. Fans of his continuously debate which side of him they prefer. But with him serving 10 years of prison time, any "new" music from Tory is going to be a welcome sight for now.

The topical focus for these now six different tracks has centered around falling in and out of love and getting absolutely freaky in the bedroom. That remains to be the formula on Tory Lanez's two latest "Lost Tapes" installments, "Girls In The Room (2020)" and "L.M.B.B (2018)". On the former, Daystar Peterson is drunkenly singing to a girl who has he has felt strongly about for some time. He tries to snake his way into her heart by telling this woman that she is messing around with the wrong guys. Conversely, "L.M.B.B" sees Tory losing "baddest b****" after she played with his feelings. Listen to these new tracks and let us know if these are your favorites from the series so far in the comments.

"Girls In The Room (Lost Tapes 2020)" / "L.M.B.B (Lost Tapes 2018)"- Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Girls In The Room":

'Bout to knock that curvy pretty little frame out the chessboard

'Bout to knock that frame out the headboard, yeah

Room too hot, we can sweat for it

F*** me like you owe me, like you tryna pay a debt for it

And I'm here for it, so go ahead and pray for it