Tory Lanez Adds "Skate On Jake" & "Sweat It Out" To His Prison Tapes Collection

Tory Lanez is upholding steadfast promise to his fans as he drops off "Sweat It Out" and "Skate on Jake". These are the newest additions to his Prison Tapes playlist that he announced on July 24 and started two days later. This is his way of delivering material to his fans while he serves his 10-year prison bout for shooting Megan Thee Stallion . Originally, the Brampton, Canada native was dropping two "Lost Tapes" per week which started at the beginning of last month . These are songs that Tory and his producers recorded throughout various points in his career.

Some go back to 2015, and others are as recent as 2020. They are now a part of this playlist and continue to be this week too. Additionally, though, Tory is recording new music in real time while being locked up and he had been doing that for the past two weeks. Those releases include "Cell 245", "Wish I Never Met You", "Shots Come For Free", and "Know What You Need". For this weekend of August 9, Tory Lanez is going back to the vault this time around as "Sweat It Out" and "Skate on Jake" are past works from 2019 and 2020, respectively. Also, as per usual with these two packs, Tory is constantly reminding you of his abilities to rap and belt out some singing cuts. You can give them each a spin with the links down below.