Tory Lanez Is Stuck On Past Flings On "Time Away" & "Topless In Miami"

These are probably the shortest tracks we have received from Tory so far.

Tory Lanez fans definitely shed a few tears about a week and a half ago when he announced the temporary end to the "Prison Tapes". The Canadian rapper/singer hybrid had his cell raided and during the search, any and all recording equipment was swiftly taken. Fans were quick to the point the finger at Roc Nation (Megan Thee Stallion's management) for being behind this. Just a day later, Tory Lanez took to Instagram with a lengthy letter to his supporters to confirm the initial reports. "My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison or because I created 'The Prison Tapes'. I was shut down because the 'HIGHER UPS' figured out what I was really doing with 'The Prison Tapes' and how many inmates were being helped in a life changing way because of them".

Despite this massive setback and the unknown future surrounding these charitable tracks, he's still providing "new" music. "The Lost Tapes" are still going strong, as evidenced by last week and now this weekend too. For this Thursday and Friday, Tory Lanez is back with two love cuts, "Time Away" and "Topless in Miami". The former is a 2019 leftover, and the latter comes from one of his peak years in 2016. Both songs tell supposedly real past relationships and the good times that he had with each one. Overall, they don't have a lot of lyrics in the literal sense, but they still bring solid vibes despite the short run times. Give them a spin below.

"Time Away (Lost Tapes 2019)" / "Topless In Miami (Lost Tapes 2016)" - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Topless in Miami":

Topless in Miami

Shawty from the breeze so I took her where it's sandy

She can hit the Grammy's

Just for being bad, sorry you don't understand me, no

Every time, my favorite time

Wait in line to make you mine, yeah