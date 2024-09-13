Tory Lanez Keeps His Playlist Alive With "Time" & "Look No Further" Lost Tapes

The Prison Tapes may be over (for now hopefully), but the Lost Tapes are continuing onward.

It's been a rough few days for Tory Lanez and his fans. On Monday, September 9, reports came through that his prison cell was raided. During that search, any sort of recording equipment was confiscated, putting his Prison Tapes in immediate jeopardy. If you haven't been following the Canadian rapper's activity lately, he's been recording new songs in real time behind prison walls. He's been compiling them into a Free Tory Playlist for just over two months now. Then, a couple of days later, the rapper/singer penned a message revealing that the worst was true and that they are not going to be happening "until further notice".

Even though his good deeds for both listeners and his fellow inmates alike are on hold, he's still getting music out there. Yesterday and today, Tory Lanez added new songs to the playlist and those are "Look No Further" and "Time". Both are Lost Tapes and are from 2016. Additionally, each come from his FARGO FRIDAYS run he started back in 2014 and concluded in 2017. Some of the songs during this stretch were released onto streaming such as "Acting Like", "I Sip", "Diego", "Traphouse", and more. Now, both "Look No Further" and "Time" are getting that same love.

"Look No Further" & "Time" - Tory Lanez

