Tory Lanez Flexes His Range On "Know What You Need" And "Shots Come For Free"

Tory's rapping and singing is on display.

Tory Lanez is not in an ideal situation. The rapper is currently serving ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He has, however, found a way to release new music. Lanez revealed plans to start an ongoing Prison Tapes series, and he treated fans to the second batch of songs on August 2. "Know What You Need" and "Shots Come for Free" are very different in sound and lyrical content, but they showcase Tory Lanez's range as an artist. He really does have the chops to rap and sing.

"Know What You Need" is the R&B cut, and it delivers. The instrumental is smooth, with its echoing guitar strings and driving drum pattern. Tory Lanez's vocals fall into a familiar cadence, but he does it well, and the melody is deceptively catchy. It's a stronger showcase for Lanez's R&B persona than the previous installment in the Prison Tapes series, "Wish I Never Met You." That said, "Shots Come for Free" is the standout of the two new songs. Tory Lanez doesn't bother with a catchy chorus, he just flows from the moment the beat kicks in. There's genuine aggression in his voice, as evidenced by the cracks and imperfections. "Shots Come for Free" is not as controversial as its title suggests, especially given what the artist is behind bars for. It's just a hard-hitting rap cut. We're excited for the next installment.

Tory Lanez Manages To Top Previous Prison Tapes Release

