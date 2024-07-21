Tory Lanez Hater Goes Viral For Sparking Debate Around His Music

A recent tweet about Tory Lanez's music got millions of clicks on the platform, and fans flooded the replies with some spicy takes.

It seems like Tory Lanez's new "Lost Tapes" singles inspired a refreshed conversation around his music as a whole, and not everyone's a fan. Moreover, a tweet recently went viral for claiming that his music was never good, prompting millions of clicks and a whole lot of contentious and fiery debate in the replies. Many of the Canadian artist's biggest fans linked their favorite material to counter this argument, whereas others completely agreed and led die-hards into an even more defensive position. Of course, a lot of people also brought up the Megan Thee Stallion situation as either a point to separate from this conversation or as something that goes beyond it.

Furthermore, we know that Tory Lanez's conviction for shooting the Houston femcee continues to cause debates online and in person. Megan Thee Stallion was recently exiting a venue when a group of men exclaimed "Free Tory" in her direction, which she reacted hilariously and disrespectfully to. But plenty of folks arguing over the quality of the music don't take into account that controversy when making their assessments. On the flip-side, a select few would rather use that ammunition to make artistic arguments for or against, which is always a losing battle.

Tory Lanez Hater Has His Viral Day In The Sun: See Replies For Reactions & Debate

Speaking of that shooting case, at least Tory Lanez got a relatively heartening update when it comes to his legal process. The California court of appeals posited that they will consider his requests for "relevant evidence"; in other words, evidence that would help him in his appeal process. In addition, the court's decision was a direct answer to the prosecution opposing the motion. As such, we don't know whether authorities will actually side with Lanez here, but there's at least a chance that they will improve his chances at a way out.