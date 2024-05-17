Wack 100 Believes Megan Thee Stallion Is A Liar & Will Be Exposed Soon Over Tory Lanez Case

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Wack 100 has often been critical of Megan Thee Stallion as it relates to her shooting case against Tory Lanez, who remains behind bars.

Wack 100 is still staunchly defending Tory Lanez, who is currently behind bars following a conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. Moreover, during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, he expressed his belief that new evidence will come out very soon that will expose her as a liar and ruin her career. Specifically, the music manager posited that Lanez "antagonized" Thee Stallion, leading to a "vindictive" attitude on her part. Not only that, but he also levied more accusations of alcoholism against her, claiming that her alleged constant drinking leads to a faulty and untrustworthy memory.

"Meg’s a liar,” Wack 100 said of Megan Thee Stallion before continuing his claims that there is evidence out there that completely discredits her. “Oh it’s f***ed up, [the pieces of evidence] are coming out one way or another. They’re just delaying it because they’re trying to get it in court. If they can’t get it in court, it’s going to hit the net. And when it hits the net, they’re going to see that it’s an innocent man in jail.

Wack 100 Speaks On Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

In addition, Wack 100 also theorized about "the star witness" going to the other side of the trial during Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's legal battle. "I believe that he antagonized her to a point to where she got upset, and women can be vindictive and women can be evil," he continued. "I don’t think Megan remembers what happened that night, I think Megan was in that dark spot. [She was] intoxicated. I believe if Tory wasn’t antagonizing her, and those lies, it would have never got to this point."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion just kicked off her summer tour this week, so we're sure that she's distracted from all that's happening with Wack 100. Still, if what he says is true, then it could reopen one of the biggest criminal cases in pop culture of the past few years. That caused plenty of debate and scrutiny for both parties, and we're sure it would cause a similar effect again. Let's just hope that we either know the truth as it happened right now, or will find it out very soon.

