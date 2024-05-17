Tory Lanez "Antagonized" Megan Thee Stallion Amid Legal Battle, Wack 100 Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher
Wack 100 believes that Tory Lanez is an "innocent man."

In August of last year, Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Despite his conviction, fans have continued to debate whether or not they believe the rapper is guilty of harming the "Hiss" performer, with many insisting that he's innocent. Wack 100 is one of them, and he's made it clear that he thinks Meg has been lying this entire time.

In fact, earlier this year he claimed that there's footage of the shooting that would cost the femcee her whole career. Of course, there's no evidence that this actually exists. Regardless, he continues to speak his mind about the case.

Wack 100 On The Jason Lee Show

During his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Wack shared his take on Meg, accusing her of lying. He says that she may have simply been intoxicated the night of the shooting. Therefore, he thinks she doesn't really remember what happened at all. According to him, it's possible that Tory Lanez's treatment of Meg after the incident was what actually caused the legal battle to escalate.

"She's a liar, not a snitch," Wack began. "Oh it's f*cked up, [the receipts] are coming out one way or another. They're just delaying it cuz they're trying to get it in court. If they can't get it in court, it's gonna hit the net. And when it hits the net, they're gonna see that there's an innocent man in jail... I believe that he antagonized her to a point where she got upset. And women can be vindictive and women can be evil." What do you think of Wack 100 alleging that Tory Lanez "antagonized" Megan Thee Stallion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

