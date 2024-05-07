Katt Williams Jokes About Tory Lanez Shooting Megan Thee Stallion In New Stand-Up Special

Katt Williams is certainly no stranger to controversy, going viral earlier this year for his explosive appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay. The comedian took aim at several of his celebrity peers, and shared plenty of hot takes about the industry as a whole. The episode left viewers divided, earning him plenty of praise and backlash simultaneously.

After his Club Shay Shay interview, which continues to get attention online, fans were eager to hear what he had to say in his new Netflix comedy special, Woke Folk. As expected, it arrived on May 4 with no shortage of edgy jokes and has since received mixed reviews. One joke to leave viewers split centered around Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. He's since been found guilty and sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Katt Williams Says He Feels "Sorry" For Tory Lanez

"If you in the streets, you gotta keep your head on a swivel,” he said onstage. “They are not playing fair out there. If they catch you, they’ll make an example out of you. They don’t give a f*ck who you is. You see what the f*ck they did to Tory Lanez? They took his freedom and his hairline in the same sentence …He was just standing there, bald and guilty.”

Williams went on to claim that he “felt sorry” for the Canadian performer since “he’s not even from" the U.S. “He don’t know how we get down! ‘It’s just a pinky toe’ — well, that’s ten years for some pinky toes,” he said. What do you think of Katt Williams' new Netflix comedy special, Woke Folk? What about his joke about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot? Did he cross the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

