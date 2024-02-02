Wack 100 Doubles Down On Alleged Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Video, Fans Poke Holes In His Information

Wack 100 is someone who is constantly finding himself involved with the latest internet drama. Overall, if something is going on with an artist he has associated with, he will say something about it. For instance, he has been part of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock saga. With Chrisean moving back into Blue's crib, Wack is saying that he owns the home. Aside from that, he has engaged in the Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj beef by bringing up old legal matters. Of course, we mean the Tory Lanez shooting.

Yesterday, we reported on how Wack 100 was claiming there is a video that was not used in court. In this video, Kelsey Nicole can allegedly be seen shooting Megan Thee Stallion. This would ultimately clear Tory Lanez and his name. Although there is no evidence that this video exists, Wack 100 continues to say otherwise. While on a stream with Milagro Gramz, Wack doubled down on his assertions about the video. He describes what he saw on the tape, and firmly believes Meg was "too drunk" to remember what went down.

Wack 100 Describes What He Allegedly Saw

Subsequently, fans poured into the Live Bitez comment section where they poured water on these comments. Mostly, fans aren't so sure such a video exists. Moreover, they made it clear that Wack is largely uninformed surrounding the circumstances of the case. For instance, Meg never went to the police about Tory. Instead, he started talking on social media, and it led to his downfall. "She not the one who took him to court… LA COUNTY DID. She didn’t tell on him… He got online babbling with his team. And then she got on live be fr…" one person noted. "Who believes this? TMZ would have already bought that tape and posted it. Yeah, but WACK magically got the tape," said another.

Overall, this is a case that a lot of people are done with by now. However, with Meg at war with Nicki, it was only a matter of time before these rumors started popping up. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

