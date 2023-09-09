Wack 100 Roasts Doeboy Aand Baby Jade

Wack 100 was feeling feisty recently. He had some harsh words for Doeboy and Baby Jade as the veteran producer continues to beef with just about everybody in the music industry. "Ain't nothing nothing baby about her," Wack said with a laugh. He also took aim at Doeboy as well. "Puff pop...Michelin doughboy...Keto, cheap-ass bitch," Wack said. All of this came during an interview on the Big Facts Podcast.

This is the continuation of a beef primarily between Wack and Doeboy. Last week, Doeboy went on the Big Facts Podcast and talked about a recent confrontation between the two of them. Wack did not take kindly to the Doeboy's version of events. This is what led to him attacking Doeboy and one of the show's hosts, Jade. What do you think about all this? Who do you think is in the right? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Wack 100 pops off about Cash Money

Wack Just Keeps Adding His Beef Tally

Of course, this is far from the only beef that Wack is currently involved in. Recently, Wack got into it with long-time rival Boosie. "#BadLook Shits getting weird these days," Wack 100 wrote of the Boosie and Webbie pic, adding the eyes emoji. "I know y'all see what I see … But ima go on mute catch the convo on @clubhouse On The 100 Side," Wack said of a picture of Boosie and Webbie.

Meanwhile, Wack is also feuding with Amber Rose. "You can’t play with me, I know where you’re at. I know about your weird ass baby daddy, all that. I know that he left you for Madonna. Outta here. AE, on my momma. I’m finna violate that- why she put that rule? I ain’t turning nothing down from nobody. You sucked Kanye nine months ago. AE left you for a 70-year-old. Wiz like what you like. We gon’ see how your family and your whole circle can handle this. I hope that you ready. She is nobody! She is somebody to y’all. Wack, you know me in real life," Wack exclaimed during a shouting match on Clubhouse.

Read More: Wack 100 tells Akademiks to "stop talking about SZA"

[via]