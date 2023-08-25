Wack 100 Engages In Beef With Amber Rose, References Kanye West & Clubhouse

As if Wack 100 doesn’t have enough feuds to keep up with, now he started a bizarre beef with Amber Rose. In a clip uploaded to social media, the music executive went at her on the Clubhouse platform with a few other guests. It’s pretty hard to discern exactly what’s happening in the clip and what Wack is going on about. Regardless, he brought up Rose’s relationship past, tagged her exes, and went ballistic on her in a bizarre rant. Apparently, from what other reports indicate, this has to do with Amber’s own disagreements with Clubhouse and the manager himself.

“@wizkhalifa @ae4president WARNING @amberrose JUST ENTERED THE WORLD OF @clubhouse CONFLICT. I AINT HOLDING NO PUNCHES BLAME HER FOR THE SCRUTINY TO COME!! WE KNOW I KNOW IT ALL,” Wack 100 wrote as the video’s caption. “You can’t play with me, I know where you’re at,” he said in the clip. “I know about your weird a** baby daddy, all that. I know that he left you for Madonna. Outta here. AE, on my momma. I’m finna violate that- why she put that rule? I ain’t turning nothing down from nobody.

Wack 100 Goes At Amber Rose

“You sucked Kanye nine months ago. AE left you for a 70-year-old. Wiz like what you like,” Wack 100 continued. “We gon’ see how your family and your whole circle can handle this. I hope that you ready. She is nobody! She is somebody to y’all. Wack, you know me in real life.” Furthermore, there are some other parts of the call that are either too hard to make out from all the different voices or are simply confusing. Either way, given how odd and out-of-nowhere this feud seems, there’s not a lot to grasp rather than the vindictive energy.

Meanwhile, we’ll see if Amber Rose is fazed at all by these comments or if she lets it slide off her shoulder. She is often speaking out on more important things within the pop culture sphere, such as coming to Sukihana’s defense after the YK Osiris incident. Still, a little beefing could surely rope her back in. For more news and the latest updates on Wack 100 and Amber Rose, keep checking in with HNHH.

