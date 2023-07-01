Amber Rose Reacts To Church Video Of Kids Crying: “This Is Child Abuse”

Amber Rose shared a viral video of children crying and praying at church on social media, earlier this week. While doing so, she described organized religion as a form of “child abuse.”

“This is child abuse. These kids are so young stressing their little bodies out over something they can’t change is crazy. I’ll never understand the church or religion,” Rose wrote. She added in another post: “Also, these children probably don’t really feel like this they’ve been trained and taught that this is what ‘God’ wants.”

Read More: DC Young Fly Says God Has Granted Him “The Strength To Keep Going”

Amber Rose With Kanye West

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Many users on Instagram were unhappy with Rose’s posts. When reshared by The Shade Room, one commented: “Don’t undermine children’s relationship with God because you don’t have one with him.” Another argued: “Only atheist go so hard to try to deny God. That’s how I know He’s even more real.” Others defended her right to express her own beliefs but called on her to not be disrespectful. “If you want to be atheist that’s your prerogative. Don’t be an inconsiderate human being and disrespect others religion,” one person commented.

Rose famously dated Kanye West for two years beginning in 2008. In the years afterward, West became increasingly devoted to God, even releasing the Christian album, Jesus Is King, in 2019.

Amber Rose Reacts To Viral Church Clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

West is far from the only celebrity she has dated over the years. Rose has also been linked to 21 Savage and Wiz Khalifa. During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Rose admitted she wants to remain single. “It’s worse than ever,” she said at the time. “They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f—ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

Read More: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Support Son As Co-Parents At His Graduation

[Via]