- MusicSaweetie Details Her Church Girl Days On ".Paak House Radio"When it's time to give an offering, Saweetie says she doesn't pinch pennies.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Net Worth 2023: What Is The Bishop Worth?Explore Bishop T.D. Jakes's influential role as a spiritual leader and entrepreneur, shaping a significant legacy in faith and media.By Rain Adams
- MusicKanye West's $1.5 Million Church Left In Disarray After Just 9 MonthsThe Church already has boarded up windows and discarded trash piling up.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Blesses Her Son At Church, Blueface Confirms He Trusts His Co-Parent"My biggest pet peeve wit kids is somebody else changing my baby diapers," Blue told his Twitter followers this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChrisean Rock Gets Emotional While Donating To Her ChurchChrisean Rock recently paid her hometown church a visit.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Reacts To Church Video Of Kids Crying: "This Is Child Abuse"Amber Rose says that she'll "never understand the church."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West Attends Church With Bianca Censori & NorthKanye West was spotted at church with Bianca Censori and North on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West Attends Church Amid "Missing" Rumours: ReportThe artist's former business manager, Thomas St. John, said he was unable to find Ye for several weeks late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBilly Woods Drops Ethereal New Album, "Church"In his second album of the year, the elusive New York rapper explores "the price of love and the cost of doing business."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramOmarion Thinks It's "Disgusting" That Pastor Jamal Bryant Condemned Kevin SamuelsThe singer says it's "wack asf" that the famed pastor mentioned that Samuels needs a GoFundMe for his funeral during a sermon.By Erika Marie
- NewsMariah The Scientist's Voice Shines On "Church"Mariah's must-listen 4-track EP arrived earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFather Kills His Children & Chaperone Before Turning Gun On Himself Inside Church: ReportThe 39-year-old was reportedly scheduled for a supervised visit with his children—9, 10, & 13.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Teases "The Funeral Rehearsal of Kanye West" ProjectIn his recent interview with 032c, Ye admits to being slightly corny and discusses everything from ego death to capitalism.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentJoe Budden Reflects On Relationship With Michael K. WilliamsJoe Budden gets emotional as he remembers Michael K. Williams.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureFormer Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Denies Sexual Abuse AccusationsA pastor & former employee of the Lentz family wrote an essay that included allegations of sexual abuse, bullying, & manipulation.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. & Tiny Speak At Church: "They Know Our Hearts"Tiny was being honored at a special ceremony and T.I. took a moment to speak about the couple's legacy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHillsong Pastor Resigns After "Accidentally" Sending Explicit Photos To Woman: ReportDarnell Barrett was a pastor at the megachurch's New Jersey branch & allegedly sent inappropriate photos to a church volunteer by mistake, he claims.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTexas Pastor Draws Gun On Looter In Church But Gets Killed: ReportThe shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, Texas.By Karlton Jahmal
- Life"Whites Only" Church In Minnesota Gets Town Approval & Residents Fight Back2020 folks. By Karlton Jahmal