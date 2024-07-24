Donald Trump Had A Wild Plan To “Unify The Country” With Kanye West, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims

It's no secret that Donald Trump has had some wild ideas, and one of them involved Kanye West, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin. The former White House communications director, who worked closely with Trump in 2020, recently opened up about one of his more bizarre requests on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. According to her, the ex-president once suggested a church service on the White House lawn, led by Ye.
“This is gonna be dark,” Griffin began. “To be honest, one day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. And I can think of few things less unifying than that. We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir.’”
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Donald Trump's Most Bizarre Plan
Of course, it's unclear exactly how that would have gone, particularly considering Ye's own controversial past. The Chicago-born performer has been a loyal Trump supporter for years now. Despite their past differences, he appears to be rooting for him in the upcoming election. Trump has already run into some serious trouble in recent weeks, however, as someone tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month. He walked away with only an ear wound, though things certainly could have ended much worse for him.
The shooting injured Trump and another attendee and left one supporter dead. It also prompted questions about how his security failed to spot the gunman and stop him sooner. The Department of Homeland Security began a probe into the Secret Service days after the incident. What do you think of Donald Trump trying to set up a Kanye West-led church service on the White House lawn? Are you surprised or not? How do you think this would have gone? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: 50 Cent's "Many Men" Producer Isn't Thrilled About The Song's Viral Connection To Donald Trump