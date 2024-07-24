Donald Trump Had A Wild Plan To “Unify The Country” With Kanye West, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims

According to Griffin, Trump's idea was shut down right away.

It's no secret that Donald Trump has had some wild ideas, and one of them involved Kanye West, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin. The former White House communications director, who worked closely with Trump in 2020, recently opened up about one of his more bizarre requests on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. According to her, the ex-president once suggested a church service on the White House lawn, led by Ye.

“This is gonna be dark,” Griffin began. “To be honest, one day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. And I can think of few things less unifying than that. We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir.’”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Donald Trump's Most Bizarre Plan

Of course, it's unclear exactly how that would have gone, particularly considering Ye's own controversial past. The Chicago-born performer has been a loyal Trump supporter for years now. Despite their past differences, he appears to be rooting for him in the upcoming election. Trump has already run into some serious trouble in recent weeks, however, as someone tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month. He walked away with only an ear wound, though things certainly could have ended much worse for him.