Kanye West's $1.5 Million Church Left In Disarray After Just 9 Months

The Church already has boarded up windows and discarded trash piling up.

Earlier this year, Kanye West purchased a $1.5 million plot of land where the Cornerstone Christian Church stood in Los Angeles. When the purchase was first made back in March he seemed to insinuate that his original plan was to move his Donda Academy into the building. But with the Academy subject to numerous lawsuits for its various safety hazards and reported occupational discrimination, those plans never materialized.

Kanye West recently returned to LA after spending a controversial few months around Europe where he got into trouble numerous times. But since being back in California he hasn't taken the chance to revisit the church he bought back in March. The building itself is reportedly in a state of total disarray and has been abandoned since earlier this year. Pictures of the building show boarded-up windows and trash discarded all around the premises. It's unclear at the moment if West has any plans for the building going forward. Check out the pictures of the church at the link below.

Kanye West's Abandoned Church

Kanye West's return to the US coincided with an exciting announcement for fans. He announced a new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called that was supposed to come out last week. The project was also supposed to include some fan-favorite leaks like "New Body" which features Nicki Minaj. But when the time came for the project to be released it never materialized.

Now, Billboard is reporting that the new release date for the project is New Year's Eve. Despite the announcement Kanye fans aren't particularly getting their hopes up given the rapper's track record for making release dates. What do you think of Kanye's $1.5 million church being abandoned while he was in Europe? let us know in the comment section below.

