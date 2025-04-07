Reginae Carter Blames "This Generation" For Why She's Single

Reginae Carter gave her explanation as to why she's currently single while speaking with Funny Marco for a new interview. In doing so, she complained about current social norms and expectations of relationships. "I'm not going for what this generation is going for and what this world is going for. You’re not about to impregnate me and leave me. You’re not about to play with me and mess around with other girls in your DMs,” she declared. Sharing a clip of the discussion on Instagram, she wrote: "I SAID WHAT I SAID."

When The Shade Room shared the comments on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "The first Two lines ain’t nun but the truth," one user agreed. "These man Wanna do everything but stay loyal and take responsibility." Others brought up her past relationship with YFN Lucci. Reginae Carter also recently dated YouTuber and R&B singer Ar’mon Warren, although she confirmed they split up during an interview with Carlos King, last month.

Lil Wayne's New Album

In other news, Reginae Carter's father, Lil Wayne recently made headlines for performing at Dreamville Festival over the weekend. He did so while reuniting with the other members of the Hot Boys. The set comes as Wayne is currently gearing up to release a new album in his Tha Carter series. He confirmed, earlier this month, that the sixth installment will be arriving in June.