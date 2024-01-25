YFN Lucci & Reginae Carter: Relationship Timeline

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter’s relationship has been quite tumultuous. Their on-again-off-again romance has been a subject of gossip, speculation, and fascination since 2018. Now that Lucci was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison, many are eager to know if Reginae is still with him. Let's take a closer look at the timeline of YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter's relationship, filled with highs, lows, and unexpected twists.

2018: The Beginning

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 07: Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci attend a Birthday Celebration for Pierre 'Pee' Thomas at Gold Room on June 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

YFN Lucci, a rising star in the rap scene, and Reginae Carter, the daughter of hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, first caught the public’s eye in 2018. While it is unknown when the two met, they sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at the 2018 Insta Gala. At the event, they were crowned King and Queen. At the time, Reginae was 19, and Lucci was 27. Unsurprisingly, their eight-year age gap raised eyebrows. Moreover, the fact that Lucci was already a father of four didn’t help matters. Toya Wright, Reginae’s mother, made her concerns known in a preview for T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

“I don’t like the age difference,” she said. "I don’t like the fact that he has four kids because I mean, you trying to be a stepmom, honey?” With that, their relationship was off to a rocky start. However, their connection seemed to only grow stronger. The pair didn’t shy away from expressing their affection for each other on social media. Cute selfies, heartfelt captions, and public declarations of love became a regular occurrence.

2019: YFN Lucci And Reginae Are On And Off

In April 2019, the two seemingly called it quits after Reginae had told YFN Lucci that she didn’t feel safe with him. When Lucci jokingly advised her to break up with him, she clapped back with a tweet. “Eliminate what doesn’t help you evolve,” she wrote. The two eventually got back together, but this didn’t last too long, either. The reason for their newfound split was due to inappropriate behavior at one of Lucci’s pool parties. Specifically, guests were found fistfighting, and some women performed explicit acts with cucumbers.

Reginae had allegedly shown up to the party without prior knowledge about what would take place. She took to her Twitter page and explained herself in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “I went to the party to spy on Ray (Lucci). Females, don’t act like you never did it. But when I heard about the cucumber activities, I left. Tbh, I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it.” However, even when they swore not to get back together, YFN Lucci and Reginae never stayed apart for too long. After Lucci gifted her 5,000 roses for her birthday, she forgave him and took him back.

April 2020: YFN Lucci & Reginae Are Seemingly Done For Good

In 2020, and rather unsurprisingly, Reginae and YFN Lucci broke up again. The reality TV star spoke up about the breakup, and how she was healing her heart. On an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, she revealed that the aforementioned cucumber party was the last straw. She later went live on Instagram with her family friend, Shekinah Jo. On the Live, she claimed she was no longer dating rappers. “Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere. I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson.”

November 2020: Together Again

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter, Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne attend Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In an attempt to win Reginae back, YFN Lucci threw her a big surprise birthday bash. It seemed that his hopes were fulfilled, as the two got back together that same night. Despite their rocky relationship, the pair threw their past to the wind and rekindled the flame of love. Many could only hope that Lucci had changed for the better this time.

January 2021: Legal Troubles And Showing Support

YFN Lucci faced legal troubles in early 2021 when he was arrested on multiple charges. This was due to his involvement in James Adams' shooting and death. While YFN Lucci turned himself in and was facing a murder charge, Reginae publicly showed her boyfriend support. She also gave his fans updates about his well-being. In a post, she wrote: “Hey Guys! Ray wants you to know he’s in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes… he’ll be home soon.”

2022: The Final Breakup

During an interview with The Shade Room in 2022, Reginae opened up about her final breakup with YFN Lucci. She stated that while she had been with the rapper for a bit while he was in jail, she was still young and had a life to live. “I want to live. I can’t really do that with a man in jail,” she said. “I’m sorry… I’m 23 years old, but at the end of the day I still wish the best for him.” While many had believed that Reginae had broken up with Lucci when times got hard, the fashionista assured them that she while loved Lucci, she had things to accomplish with her life.

