What Is YFN Lucci's Best-Selling Song?

YFN Lucci, the virtuoso hailing from Atlanta, has consistently woven tales of life’s trials and triumphs in his songs. Throughout his career, the musical storyteller has undeniably left his imprint on the industry with his superb discography. However, he has been awaiting trial in jail since 2021 over murder charges. Finally, on January 23, 2024, the rapper pleaded guilty to violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As a result, YFN Lucci was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

While this is sad news, his attorney believes he will ultimately only spend a few months in jail. As fans wait for the story to unfold, the rapper has an extensive catalog for them to go through. Since he debuted in 2014, YFN Lucci has released many fire songs that listeners can’t get enough of, even now. However, among the myriad tracks that constitute his discography, the artist has a surprising best-seller.

The Platinum Duo

Both “Key To The Streets” (2016) and “Wet” (2020) are certified Platinum in the US for selling one million units each. On the Hot 100 chart, “Key to the Streets” peaked at number 70, while “Wet” peaked at number 92. Contrarily, “Everyday We Lit” has only sold 500,000 units in the US. Its sales have only earned it a Gold certification despite peaking at number 30 on the Hot 100 chart -- the highest of any songs in his catalog. Admittedly, “Everyday We Lit” is Lucci’s only song with a certification outside the US, and is Gold in Canada for 40,000 units sold.

However, its overall sales pale in comparison to those of “Wet” or “Key To The Streets.” Because both songs are certified Platinum, there is no way to ascertain which YFN Lucci track has sold more units. However, as “Key To The Streets” had a better overall chart performance than “Wet,” it was a bigger commercial success. All things considered, “Key To The Streets” has earned the title of YFN Lucci’s best-selling song.

The Rise Of YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci’s musical journey began in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. He was influenced by the soulful sounds of Southern Hip Hop and the gritty narratives of street life. Subsequently, he began crafting a sonic identity that would set the stage for his future endeavors. Soon after he signed a record deal in 2014, he released his debut mixtape, Wish Me Well. While that project was well received, it was the songs on 2016’s Wish Me Well 2 that shot YFN Lucci into stardom.

That mixtape was his first project to appear on the Billboard 200 chart and housed “Key To The Streets,” his first-ever Hot 100 entry. Since then, the artist has released several mixtapes, EPs, and his debut album. Although he has not dropped many new songs since 2021 due to being in jail, YFN Lucci has retained his listeners. His talent was never in question, and in terms of quality, his catalog speaks for itself.

Building A Solid Musical Legacy

Throughout his decade-long career, YFN Lucci has managed to consistently release great songs. The success of tracks like “Key to the Streets” and “Everyday We Lit” is a testament to his apparent talent. While the rapper’s future is unpredictable right now, he hopes to continue adding to his already stellar discography. Although he’s been incarcerated for a while, fans are also hoping to get another project from Lucci sometime soon.

