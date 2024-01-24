7 Essential YFN Lucci Songs You Need To Stream Right Now

YFN Lucci has been dropping hit songs for about a decade now and has grown in recognition along the way. However, a wrench may have now been thrown into whatever plans for world domination the artist hoped to accomplish. After pleading guilty to violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Lucci is now facing 20 years in prison.

However, his attorney believes the rapper will only be locked up for a few months. Over the next few weeks, we will see how things eventually unfold for him. Despite his legal issues, YFN Lucci is a spectacular artist and has been releasing quality music since his debut. If you haven’t heard them, here are seven YFN Lucci songs you should stream right now!

7. “Destined” Ft. Bigga Rankin (2016)

The opening track from Lucci’s Wish Me Well 2 mixtape, “Destined” is a bold proclamation of a song. From the evocative opening lines to the boastful verses that follow, Lucci bares his soul on this track. Likewise, frequent collaborator Bigga Rankin also brings the heat with his verse. Altogether, from production to bars, and the delivery, “Destiny” is a jam.

This R&B-infused gem showcases a different facet of YFN Lucci's versatility. Featured on the rapper’s HIStory mixtape, “Date Night” was released on December 12, 2019. “Date Night” is one of the rapper’s standout tracks from his most recent mixtapes. It is among his most memorable songs and gets extra points for exhibiting an interestingly romantic side to YFN Lucci.

5. “7.62” (2019)

Arguably the biggest standout track on HIStory, this song is a powerful entry in YFN Lucci’s discography. On “7.62,” the rapper proudly displays his songwriting chops. With lyrical intensity, the track vividly depicts the harsh and unforgiving world the artist grew up in, as well as his current reality as a rap icon. Additionally, YFN Lucci lays his hard bars perfectly on the beat, as he usually does. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you haven’t listened to this track by now.

4. “Wet (She Got That…)” (2020)

Another R&B-infused track, YFN Lucci goes full-on sensual on “Wet,” as you may have already guessed. The song was released on December 4, 2020 as a part of Wish Me Well 3. Since then, it has garnered attention for its romantic themes and catchy tune. Through its sonic allure, “Wet” takes listeners on a seductive journey into the more intimate side of Lucci’s storytelling. While it is not exactly a love song, it is a great substitute and can set the tone for romantic nights. “Wet” perfectly exemplifies the rapper’s ability to captivate audiences with his multifaceted approach to music. Undoubtedly, it further solidifies his position as a dynamic force within the contemporary Hip Hop landscape.

3. “Talk That Sh*t” (2016)

“Talk That Sh*t” is arguably one of the most underrated songs YFN Lucci has ever released. While it is a favorite of some listeners, the track doesn’t get nearly as much love as it deserves. It encapsulates the unapologetic confidence and brash lyricism for which YFN Lucci is celebrated. In addition, OG Parker and Goldenchyld went in on the production. Although it’s not very elaborate, the production of the song fits Lucci’s verses like a glove. “Talk That Sh*t” is a cornerstone in the artist’s catalog and a powerful expression of his street-driven principles.

2. “Key To The Streets” Ft. Migos & Trouble (2016)

Over the years, YFN Lucci has dropped many popular songs. However, very few have been as commercially successful as “Key To The Streets.” It is one of his best-selling songs and is certified Platinum in the US. After its release, it peaked at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, one of only three YFN Lucci songs to appear on that chart. Considering how infectious the song is, its enduring popularity and relevance are unsurprising. All three performers on “Key to the Streets” brought their A-game, and delivered fire verses. Their artistic chemistry produced this timeless piece of music.

1. “Everyday We Lit” Ft. PnB Rock (2017)

Of all the songs YFN Lucci has released, “Everyday We Lit” has had the most enduring impact. A triumphant anthem, this track celebrates Lucci’s journey from struggle to success with infectious energy. In addition to a fire beat, “Everyday We Lit” also has a catchy hook. Featuring PnB Rock, the release of this track marked a defining moment in Lucci’s career. Since its release, it has held the record of being the rapper’s highest-charting Hot 100 hit, peaking at number 33. “Everyday We Lit” is a testament to YFN Lucci’s ability to craft enduring, uplifting music.