Boosie Badazz, also known as Lil Boosie, has shaped the sound of Southern hip-hop, hailing from the vibrant state of Louisiana. Known for his raw and gritty lyrics, Boosie has made a lasting impact on the rap scene, capturing the essence of the streets through his music. The musical qualities that define Boosie Badazz extend throughout Southern hip-hop, encapsulating his influence in the genre at large. Below, we explore 7 rappers who share similar sounds to Boosie Badazz.

Webbie

Webbie, a close collaborator of Boosie Badazz, embodies the distinct sounds of Southern hip-hop with his unique voice and raw storytelling. He gained recognition from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, through his energetic delivery and charismatic presence. His hits like “Independent” and “Bad Bitch” reflect the essence of Southern street life.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also from Baton Rouge, has rapidly risen to prominence with emotionally charged lyrics and intense delivery, making him a voice of a generation. Similar to Boosie, YoungBoy’s music displays his personal experiences and struggles, resonating with a wide audience. Songs like “Outside Today” and projects like AI YoungBoy demonstrate his ability to channel raw emotions into his music.

Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo, from Memphis, Tennessee, infuses Southern rap influences into his music, appealing to fans who appreciate Boosie’s style. His gritty lyrics and distinctive cadence reflect street experiences, evident in tracks like “Time Today” and “Said Sum.”

Young Dolph, a rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, brings his unique style to the table, resonating with fans of Boosie Badazz. He is known for his confident demeanor and captivating storytelling, as showcased in tracks like “Preach” and “100 Shots.”

Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang, hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has gained recognition for his powerful delivery and honest storytelling. Similar to Boosie, who is actually his cousin, his music reflects the realities of street life, capturing the attention of listeners. Tracks such as “Top” and “Oouuh” highlight Fredo Bang’s ability to deliver hard-hitting lyrics with undeniable energy.

YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci, an Atlanta-based rapper, adds his own flavor to the Southern hip-hop scene, appealing to fans of Boosie Badazz. With emotive storytelling and melodic hooks, YFN Lucci’s tracks like “Key To The Streets” capture the essence of struggle and triumph found in the streets.

Conclusion

Boosie Badazz’s undeniable influence on Southern hip-hop culture has inspired a new generation of artists. From YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Kevin Gates to Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph to Fredo Bang, and YFN Lucci, these talented rappers share similar musical qualities with Boosie, each contributing their unique flavor to the rich tapestry of Southern hip-hop. Through their storytelling, energy, and dedication to their craft, they carry on the legacy of Boosie Badazz, shaping the Southern rap landscape.