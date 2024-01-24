Reginae Carter Reveals Relationship Status Amid YFN Lucci Rumors

YFN Lucci's recent sentencing has certainly managed to get fans talking, as he was hit with 20 years after pleading guilty to one count of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act. Despite the hefty sentence, WSB-TV's Michael Seiden reports that he'll only spend roughly 3.5 more months behind bars, a drop in the bucket compared to what the sentencing implied. Amid the chatter, some fans have started to point to one of Lucci's past lovers, Reginae Carter. Countless commenters joke that she should consider a reunion once he gets out, urging her to give their romance another shot.

From the looks of things, however, Carter doesn't plan on it. She recently took to Twitter to share what appears to be a response to the demands. "I hate doing this but some ppl are confused," she began. "I’m not tied to no man, I’m single. I’m Tired of the speculations . And I’m not looking back . At all . Send me everything new."

Reginae Carter Is Single

Clearly, the 25-year-old isn't hoping to rekindle any old flames in 2024, and is fed up with any rumors surrounding her and YFN Lucci reuniting. This is fair enough, considering she has enough on her plate as it is. She co-stars in a reality series alongside her mother Toya Rushing, for one, giving fans a peek into their offline lives on Toya & Reginae. She's also staying busy with her fitness clothing brand IFITIN, frequently showing off new drops and pieces on Instagram.

