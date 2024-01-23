YFN Lucci To Rekindle Love With Reginae Carter? Fans Joke She Should Go Back To Him After Arrest Update

In a busy day of hip-hop news, easily one of the biggest headlines was rapper YFN Lucci's massive arrest update. After getting handed down charges for murder, gang, and racketeering charges in 2021, Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. All of the accumulated to 10 years in prison on top of an additional decade-long probation. However, Michael Seiden of WSB TV tweeted that only three and half months will be spent behind bars.

The rest of YFN Lucci's sentence will be served by being on parole most likely. While that is some positive news for the indicted artist, it may be something for a former lover to keep an eye on. Lucci was formerly tied up with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter. It was a confusing relationship to follow when it was going on. Naturally, fans are already sending tweets in the direction of Reginae, joking around that she should rekindle things.

What Should Reginae Do With Lucci?

An Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk caught wind of some random Twitter users tying Reginae into the news of Lucci's arrest. One says, "& when Lucci come back home in them lil 4 months he need to get Reginae back!😍 Stay with me na🌚😂" Another person adds, "Reginae sending YFN Lucci the hey big head text April 2nd." She saw the messages and was understandably taken aback. "Now how I get in it? 😂😂😂 is my mood for today." But, may be she is willing to work things out? "Reg 4eva loyal h*e." This will be an interesting side story to keep an eye on and HNHH will keep you posted.

