Fabolous And Trey Songz Deliver Passionate Performances Over A Drake Beat On "You Did Me Wrong"

Fabolous is one of a few rappers and or hip-hop adjacent artists to be delivering tracks on a consistent basis. Bryson Tiller is also someone on this trend with "Tiller Tuesdays." However, the veteran lyricist from New York is going by it by releasing freestyles, mainly over other popular songs. Tiller on the other hand is releasing more original material. So far, Fabolous has not skipped a beat on any of the releases, but that should be a surprise.

As we mentioned, he has been doing this at a high level for a long time. He has consistently proven he has plenty left in the tank. Fabolous' most recent effort was his "Snooze Freestyle." When you check out that track you will come to notice he uses the sped-up version of SZA's viral hit from SOS. Another icon he has selected beats from is none other than Drake.

Read More: Bianca Censori Topless Under Sheer Raincoat During Shopping Trip With Kanye West

Listen To "You Did Me Wrong" By Fabolous And Trey Songz

When Drake dropped the For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition (Instrumental) he challenged the very best to write their best bars. Fabolous was the first to do so over "Evil Ways," the second J. Cole collaborative effort. Now, for the next "Freestyle Friday" session, Fabolous is back with Trey Songz to perform over "You Broke My Heart." Both mainstays sound great over it and it may be Fab's best work as of right now. Go check out the video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "You Did Me Wrong," by Fabolous and Trey Songz? Is this the best song from this series he is doing so far, why or why not? Is he the best freestyler of all time? Who had the better performance? Is this the better of the two freestyles over a Drake Scary Hours song? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Fabolous and Trey Songz. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: The Weeknd Breaks Spotify's All-Time Monthly Listener Record