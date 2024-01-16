Fabolous Shows He's Still Got It On "Snooze Freestyle"

There is no denying how talented Fabolous is. The legendary New York-bred rapper has been doing this for decades. Questioning his abilities even in the latter stages of his career would be a major mistake. If he still has doubters he might have just shut them all down with this newest freestyle. Yes, the 46-year-old spitter is back with another installment for his series "Freestyle Fridays." The last one that HNHH got to break down was back on January 8 with "OSHO Freestyle." Fabolous has been doing some traveling over the past month or so and that track was inspired by his stay in Dubai.

Before that, he came by with one on Christmas Day when he took a trip down to Tulum located in Mexico. While his birthday does fall in November, he headed down there for a late gift to celebrate. All of the freestyles have been hitting for Fab, especially this new one called "Snooze." If you are an R&B fan, this is name of an ultra-popular song from 2022 by a special artist.

Listen To "Snooze Freestyle" By Fabolous

That of course would be SZA. "Snooze" landed on her critically-acclaimed record SOS. Fabolous has rapped on other artist's beats recently, so this is nothing new. He absolutely bodies the sample flip of SZA's song and he incorporates well within the bassy and drum-heavy beat. Fab uses the sped-up version of the hit song beautifully and it makes for a great combination overall. You can check it out on YouTube now with the link above.

