Fabolous Raps About His Experience In Tulum With "Tuluminati" As Part Of The Freestyle Friday Series

The latter part of 2023 has been heavy on the freestyling. Over the past couple of months, we have seen various legends and new stars flex their lyrical prowess over other artists' beats. For example, Drake put everyone up to the challenge to spit on top of the instrumentals for his For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. An EP was put out in late November of strictly the beats of the six additional tracks. A couple of rappers accepted the challenge, including Fabolous.

One of New York's finest talents took Drake's comments to heart by laying down bars on top of "Evil Ways." Since that time, Fabolous has seemingly been inspired by that as he has begun his freestyle abilities to the test in a different way. Last week, Fab kickstarted a series where every Friday he would drop a new freestyle. "Benzgiving" was the first to hit the market and its racked up nearly one million views.

Listen To "Tuluminati" By Fabolous

According to HipHopDX, Fabolous recently took a trip to the small town of Tulum, which is located in southern Mexico. The hitmaker posted about his visit on Instagram, which turned out to be for a celebration of his birthday. It is where he also posted the music video for the freestyle, inspired by his stay. "Tuluminati" is on YouTube as well.

According to HipHopDX, Fabolous recently took a trip to the small town of Tulum, which is located in southern Mexico. The hitmaker posted about his visit on Instagram, which turned out to be for a celebration of his birthday. It is where he also posted the music video for the freestyle, inspired by his stay. "Tuluminati" is on YouTube as well.

