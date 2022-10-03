Though no project has been announced, Fabolous’ run in the past few weeks is an indication that he might have some big plans in the pipeline. The Brooklyn rapper dished several freestyles over the past few weeks, including the Jim JOnes-assisted, “Rich Hustle,” and “Bach To Bach” ft. Dave East. In between these releases, he’s delivered to fans what they’ve frequently demanded of him — bars.

This week, the Brooklyn rapper released his latest freestyle, “Ups & Downs.” It’s Fab’s take on Jack Harlow and Drake’s mega-hit, “Churchill Downs. The “So Into You” rapper flexes his lyrical prowess and witty one-liners over the pensive vocal. Fab demands his respect on the record, reminding listeners of his impact and influence over the years in both music and fashion.

Check the latest from Fab below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

This the upside, everything is up with me now

Down ass bitch, I got her acting uppidy now

Ain’t no gettin’ back with me when I’m up and she down

I just lost a parlay off a couple rebounds