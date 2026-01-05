Adin Ross Calls The Cops On Joe Budden & Glasses Malone

Adin Ross is making some enemies right now, and as a result, he is getting law enforcement involved.

Adin Ross continues to put his foot in his mouth whenever it comes to Doechii. Overall, Ross has proven that he cannot help himself. Following the release of her song "girl, get up," the streamer made sure to voice his displeasure.

His comments were coded language that can be construed as deeply racist and misogynistic. While his fans seem to enjoy this brand of content, there are others who find it deeply offensive. For instance, both Glasses Malone and Joe Budden have expressed their desire to see Ross get dealt with in a physical manner.

Streamers hid behind their screens and their cameras. Very rarely do these streamers actually get pressed by the people they are talking crazy about. Adin Ross doesn't seem to enjoy these "threats," and while he tries to clap back for the cameras, it seems pretty clear that deep down, he is genuinely scared.

In fact, Ross called into DJ Akademiks' stream last night, where the two had a heart-to-heart. During this conversation, Akademiks slapped Ross with a harsh reality.

Adin Ross Speaks With DJ Akademiks

While Akademiks believes Ross' heart is in the right place, he still thinks that a lot of what he is saying could be construed in a certain type of way. While Ross claims to "not see color," Akademiks notes that Ross needs to be a bit more sensitive about how he phrases things.

Meanwhile, Ross admitted that he had told the police that he felt as though his life has been threatened by Joe Budden and Glasses Malone. Clearly, Ross is feeling the heat right now and is taking steps towards protecting himself. For Budden and Malone, this is probably a hilarious admission that they won't be taking seriously anytime soon.

At this point, it seems like Ross has no intentions of changing the way he does things. He knows what will get him engagement, and he knows what riles up his fans. In today's internet age, clout chasers will be clout chasers.

