Drake cannot wait to drop "ICEMAN," and according to one producer, there is a fairly large release window.

Drake is looking to reclaim his spot on the throne with ICEMAN. Following a tough loss to Kendrick Lamar in 2024, it has been difficult for Drizzy to build up some momentum. $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U was a decent return to form, but fans are expecting more.

ICEMAN is going to be the artist's first solo project since For All The Dogs, and there are some heavy expectations. In fact, after a tepid reception to his ICEMAN episodes, Drake decided to go back to the drawing board and re-record some music.

He has been spending time in the Bahamas, and it appears as though he is using these moments to get in a creative head space. Every single week, it feels as though the ICEMAN rollout is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Close associates to the artist are consistently delivering updates, and recently, one of his producers, Oz, clued us into a key detail about his release window.

Drake's ICEMAN Rollout Is Near

In a caption on social media, Oz simply wrote "Ready for 2026," all while posing with Drake. While 2026 spans across 12 months, this all but confirms the notion that the album will be released this year.

It is an important distinction to make. Playboi Carti teased MUSIC back in 2023, only to release it in 2025. A$AP Rocky has been teasing Don't Be Dumb for a couple of years, with a release set for January 16th of 2026. Needless to say, it's not uncommon for artists to promise albums and drop them years later.

With Drake, all signs point to 2026 being the year of ICEMAN. It even feels as though the album could be coming out prior to the Summer. The name of the album alone would suggest a Winter release, but that might be a tad ambitious given everything we know so far.

At this point, the fans are just going to have to be patient. Good music takes time, and it appears as though Drake wants to make sure his new project is a potential classic. Based on the snippets, fans appear to be in for a treat.

