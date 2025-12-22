Drake Teases Extended Snippet Of "Iceman" Song "National Treasure"

Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This track was leaked by crypto streamers in September and as a result, there was doubt that Drake was going to do anything with it.

Over the weekend, Drake and streamer BenDaDonnn teamed up for a livestream. During it, The Boy shared some calming updates on how close we are to ICEMAN. Slated to be his ninth solo studio album, it sounds like we are receiving it early next year.

To supplement that encouraging news, he also teased some of the project. One song in particular from the stream that is piquing fans' interest is "National Treasure." For the people who have been keeping their fingers on the pulse, that title may ring a bell.

But for those who missed it, "National Treasure" was initially leaked by crypto streamers who go by BagWork. As with most situations like this, it's unclear how they got their mitts on it. DJ Akademiks did provide some context though on the song's origins and other details.

"This is why I think the song got leaked, truth be told. I think the song was supposedly promised to Pressa. Drake, obviously he's been doing his own thing, he didn't clear the song. They thought the song was gonna come out 'cause they thought he was gonna do a video. But he was doing '100 Gigs.' He drops the supposed video with 'No Face,' the song never got cleared."

When Is Drake Dropping Iceman?

While Drake was upset that this supposed Pressa collab got out early without his permission, it did generate a lot of excitement. A lot of stems from the slick one-liners and subliminal DeMar DeRozan diss.

"We used to be plannin' our Mexico trip in the spring / We must've been dealin' the spur of the moment / Cause why did we think you could get us a ring?"

But given how it got out, there was belief that it wasn't going to make ICEMAN. Talking with Adin Ross, he sounded all the way ticked off back then. "I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are. I asked you who they are. What the f**k?"

However, with him teasing his first verse last night on his own terms, it appears "National Treasure" will have a spot on the tracklist.

Now, when that is coming exactly is to be determined. But the 6ix God did quell fan's worries. "I know what you're waiting on, trust me, we cheffin.'"

