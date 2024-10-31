Drake Promotes OVO Clothing Line With Moody "No Face" Music Video

It matches his recent photoshoot.

Drake seemed like he was gearing up for something big with 100 Gigs. He dropped a handful of new songs, but then the rollout seemed to stop. The rapper did a few features, and announced an album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but he's been quiet on the solo front. Until now, Drake has returned with a new music video for the 100 Gigs standout "No Face." The video serves a dual purpose, though. It does not cover all of Drake's verses in the song, but it gives fans a taste while promoting the rapper's OVO clothing line.

"No Face" is not a long song. It comes it at 2:17, but the music video is even shorter. The video comes in at 1:12, before fading out mid-song. It's a tactic Drake employed on the teaser/promo video for his smash 21 Savage collab "Jimmy Cooks" in 2022. The new video sees Drake rolling around a shopping mall with his OVO squad. He's rocking all black with skeleton gloves, similar to the OVO clothing brand photoshoot he did a few weeks back. The continuity between the photoshoot and the video would lead us to believe they were knocked out at the same time, actually.

Drake Gets In Tough Guy Mode For New Video

The music video is a reminder that "No Face" is one of the best Drake songs of 2024. He throws subs at everybody who tried to test him during the Kendrick Lamar battle. "I'm expressionless. N**gas be talkin' 'bout don't shoot the messenger," he raps. "Fah-fah-fah, you get shot for way less in here. None of you pussies is blockin' my blessings here, what?" The black-and-white aesthetic has always worked for the Toronto rapper, whether it be the moody "Take Care" video or the menacing "Nonstop" video. It proves to be just as effective this time around.

To nobody's surprise, there is no Playboi Carti present in the "No Face" video. The rapper was on the original version of the song, but was subsequently removed. An explanation was never given, but Carti has a history of refusing to clear his vocals for other artists. To be fair to Drake and the music video, it doesn't even stick around long to get to Carti's verse if the latter did approve its use. "No Face" still slaps, and proves that the 6 God knows how to make a catchy song in 2024. Let's hope this leads to something more substantial.