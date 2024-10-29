Drake Affiliate Top5 Gets Yelled At By Russell Westbrook During Heated Raptors Game

Top5 was in Russ' head.

Top5 is a Toronto artist who has some affiliations with none other than Drake. In fact, after beating a recent murder charge in the city, Top5 thanked Drake directly for helping with his legal fees. Subsequently, the artist has been riding hard for Drizzy, especially as it pertains to the artist's beef with Kendrick Lamar. He has made some vague threats towards Kendrick and claims that he is currently in the midst of doing some "research" on the artist.

Last night, Top5 found himself in social media headlines, yet again, although this time, it was because of his antics at a recent NBA game. He found himself courtside, sitting on the baseline for a match between the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets. At one point in the game, Russell Westbrook was very close to Top5, and the rapper took advantage with some "You suck" chants. Westbrook even yelled back at the artist, who then turned the camera on himself.

Top5 And Russell Westbrook Go At It

If you remember, Westbrook was actually at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show and at one point, he was even on stage with all of the other artists. Needless to say, it is pretty obvious why Top5 would target Russ in this way. Beyond just rap beef politics, Westbrook has been having a downturn in his career, which has led to a whole lot of clowning on social media, and real life. Either way, Russ got the last laugh as the Nuggets won the game by a score of 127-125.