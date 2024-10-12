Top5 Claims He's Still Doing "Research" To Take Down Kendrick Lamar

REAL 92.3's "The Real Show"
INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Artist Kendrick Lamar performed at the REAL 92.3's "The Real Show" at The Forum on November 8, 2015 in Inglewood, California.
It doesn't look especially thorough.

Top5 is a Drake ride or die. The Toronto artist was recently released from prison, and the first thing he did was thank Champagne Papi. "Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto," he wrote on Instagram. Top5 has no problem heaping praise on Drizzy. The one thing he seemingly loves more, though, is going after Drake's enemy, Kendrick Lamar. Top5 has made some extremely bold statements about Kung Fu Kenny over the last few weeks. And he continued to do so on October 10.

Top5 posted footage of him watching the music video for Lamar's "Not Like Us." He uploaded the brief clip to his Instagram Story with the caption: "Still doing my homework." The specificity of the homework is not made clear, nor is Top5's intent. Given how much he seemingly hates Lamar, though, the update is not surprising. The Toronto artist recently threatened Lamar with violence during an appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai. He made it clear that K. Dot is not safe in his neck of the woods. "Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese," he asserted.

Top5 Previously Threatened To Shoot Kendrick Lamar

The threats didn't stop there. Top5 went into detail with Mai as to how he plans to take down Kendrick Lamar if he ever sees him. "I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black," he claimed. He then, inexplicably, claimed that Lamar's peer, YG, would help him out. "Tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air." It was all very aggressive, especially for a beef that has only played out on record. Top5 also included producer Metro Boomin in his offer. Metro, of course, collaborated with Lamar on the song "Like That."

Hopefully Top5 doesn't attend 21 Savage's upcoming birthday party. Drake was invited to the party along with Metro Boomin, marking the first major event that both artists have attended since things popped off. Drake has seemingly made light of this fact on social media. Top5, presumably, will be too busy watching Kendrick Lamar music videos to accompany the 6 God. It'll be fascinating to see if his research on K. Dot will actually result in some sort of diss record.

