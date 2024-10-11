Drake And Metro Boomin Will Attend 21 Savage Birthday Party Despite Beef

This should be interesting.

To say Drake and Metro Boomin aren't cool is an understatement. The rapper and producer who once made hits together are on opposite sides of the culture war. Metro Boomin declared war on Drizzy with "Like That" and "BBL Drizzy." Drake memed him into oblivion by telling him to shut and make drums. It went back and forth for months. Now that the dust has settled, though, the enemies will be attending the same birthday party. Drake and Metro Boomin will both be showing up to support 21 Savage.

21 Savage announced his birthday party plans on social media. He posted a graphic with information about the party, which will focus on 2008-2013 era music. The event will take place on October 19, and Drake decided to poke fun at his longtime friend in the comment section. "So specific," he wrote. "Can we get reference pics?" 21 Savage got back at him and wrote: "Coming soon twin." Metro Boomin has been 21 Savage's day one producer, so he will obviously be in attendance. The fact that Drake and the producer will be in the same space for the first time since the beef is interesting, given the comments both of them have recently made.

Metro Boomin Claimed He Still Has Love For Drake

Metro Boomin turned lots of heads when he was asked about the beef during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. He claimed that he "has love" for every artist involved in the conflict, Drake included. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he claimed. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward." Metro Boomin also dismissed the toxic side of the beef by blaming fans. "It's more like Stan culture," the producer added. "It makes it kind of weird."

Drake, on the other hand, publicly spoke about betrayal during a recent appearance in Toronto. The 6 God took the stage at a music event and warned attendees to be aware of who their real friends are. "You’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends," he asserted. "Or people you thought were close to you, switch up. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you." Drake obviously considers 21 Savage a real friend, and Metro a fake one. The party should be an interesting one. Hopefully the DJ avoids playing any disses.