Drake And Metro Boomin Allegedly Pass On 21 Savage's Birthday Party

21 Savage was missing two of his frequent collaborators over the weekend.

Neither Drake nor Metro Boomin were present at 21 Savage's birthday party over the weekend, according to DJ Akademiks. When 21 announced the party, earlier this month, he and Drake had a playful exchange about the "2008-2013 era" theme. "So specific," Drake commented on his post. "Can we get reference pics?" Despite the remark, Drake didn't end up making it out.

When Akademiks' shared the news, fans on social media had mixed reactions. "Why would Drake go to a party in Atlanta right now? Are you serious?" one user wrote on Instagram. Another wrote: "The Drake bots and glazers in the comments with explanations on why they know exactly how Drake feels and exactly why they always call him before they gon to bed to check if he made it home safely."

Drake Attends 21 Savage's "Freaknik22: The Sequel" Party In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: 21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

The move for Drake comes after he recently gave a speech about dealing with fake friends during an appearance at a nightclub in Toronto, earlier this month. "One thing about Nostalgia, this party here, my real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try fighting with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you," he said. "You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”

