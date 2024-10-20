Drake And Metro Boomin Allegedly Pass On 21 Savage's Birthday Party

BYCole Blake275 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake and 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
21 Savage was missing two of his frequent collaborators over the weekend.

Neither Drake nor Metro Boomin were present at 21 Savage's birthday party over the weekend, according to DJ Akademiks. When 21 announced the party, earlier this month, he and Drake had a playful exchange about the "2008-2013 era" theme. "So specific," Drake commented on his post. "Can we get reference pics?" Despite the remark, Drake didn't end up making it out.

When Akademiks' shared the news, fans on social media had mixed reactions. "Why would Drake go to a party in Atlanta right now? Are you serious?" one user wrote on Instagram. Another wrote: "The Drake bots and glazers in the comments with explanations on why they know exactly how Drake feels and exactly why they always call him before they gon to bed to check if he made it home safely."

Read More: Drake And Metro Boomin Will Attend 21 Savage Birthday Party Despite Beef

Drake Attends 21 Savage's "Freaknik22: The Sequel" Party In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: 21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

The move for Drake comes after he recently gave a speech about dealing with fake friends during an appearance at a nightclub in Toronto, earlier this month. "One thing about Nostalgia, this party here, my real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try fighting with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you," he said. "You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”

Drake & Metro Boomin Don't Attend 21 Savage's Party

Metro, on the other hand, recently remarked that he doesn't have any serious issues with Drake during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he claimed at the time. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Shares Heartfelt Message For Son Adonis’ Seventh Birthday

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...