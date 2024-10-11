Drake Shares Heartfelt Message For Son Adonis’ Seventh Birthday

Drake is showing love to his family.

It's been a busy few weeks for Drake. He's been hard at work perfecting his collabs with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chino Pacas, and more. He even recently hopped online to announce that he's put money into helping Young Thug beat his RICO case. Luckily, he was able to find the time to wish his son Adonis a happy birthday today with a sweet Instagram Story.

He shared a clip of himself playing basketball with the seven-year-old alongside a heartfelt message. "BIG ADI DAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY KID 7 YEARS OLD PROB SOME OF MY LAST VIDEOS GETTING ANY BUCKETS," Drake wrote. Clearly, the Toronto rapper couldn't be prouder of his son, and social media users are here for it.

Drake Shows Love To Adonis On His Birthday

Fans are flooding Adonis with birthday wishes in The Shade Room's comments section, and praising Drake for his parenting skills. "I love seeing him as a dad he seems so supportive," one Instagram user writes. "Lil Toronto Raptor in the making," another says. Adonis isn't the only person Drake has shown love to as of late, however. Earlier this week, J Cole took fans by surprise by unveiling his new track "Port Antonio." On it, he addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral beef, which he famously backed out of.