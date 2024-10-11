Rod Wave Claims That Drake "Loves The Game" And Will Never Retire

He likened Drizzy to Tom Brady.

Drake's legacy has been a major talking point in 2024. He lost the rap battle against Kendrick Lamar, and has struggled to drop hits with the same frequency that he has for the last 15 years. Some people feel he should hang it up. Rod Wave is here to assure OVO fans that Drake isn't going anywhere. The rapper had a lengthy conversation about the 6 God ahead of the release of his new album. He shed light on the Drake song that he almost featured on, but most notably, he set the record straight as to whether Drizzy will ever retire.

The answer is no. Rod Wave made it abundantly clear that Drake lives to make music, and has no plans to step back from the limelight. The rapper even likened the 6 God to former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. "He just love doing this sh*t," Wave asserted. "He love the game. Like Brady... He at home like 'what the f*ck I’m finna do without this sh*t.'" Drake has talked about retirement in the past, like any big rapper has. He announced his plan to retire at age 35 on the 2016 song "Weston Road Flows." That did not take. He talked about it again during a 2023 appearance on Lil Yachty's A Moody Conversation.

Rod Wave Considers Himself A 'Die Hard' Drake Fan

Drake wants a graceful exit. "I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly," he told Lil Boat. "I'm not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely, like, interesting and hopefully cherished by people." Since then, though, the rapper has proven Rod Wave correct. He has dropped tons of music, and teased collab albums with the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR and Conductor Williams. The most interesting aspect of the Drake and Wave dynamic, though, is that they've yet to officially work together.

Rod Wave was supposed to appear on the 2021 song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." Drake asked him to put a verse down, but the artist admitted that he got cold feet and was intimidated. "I'm a diehard Drake fan, I just got cold feet," he explained. Drake was rumored to feature on Rod Wave's new album, but the song he laid down a feature has since been altered. The album version will not include the 6 God.