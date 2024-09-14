Rod Wave Previews Drake Collab: "GOAT"

Fans have been waiting for this link-up.

Fans of Rod Wave are probably pretty familiar with his love of Drake, and their musical similarities are easy to identify. They both can deliver soulful vocals over melancholy atmospheres, and they've had some chances to link up in the past. Now, it seems like those opportunities finally manifested themselves into something concrete. Moreover, Wave recently previewed a new song with the 6ix God on his Instagram Story, captioning it with a goat emoji and a turtle emoji. The Toronto superstar flows mellowly over a drill-inspired instrumental and croons about even best friends having to end sometimes. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, do we really need to tie these lyrics into the great rap beef of 2024 yet again? We don't think so. Beyond that, it's just exciting to see these two artists work together in their new eras, as it seems like this might land on Rod Wave's next album. As for Drake, this new tease indicates that he's still putting in a lot of work for the rest of the year, so we'll see what other updates emerge on that. After all, OVO die-hards apparently have a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album to look forward to from The Boy.

Rod Wave X Drake On The Way

"I've been watching that boy for a long a** time," Rod Wave expressed on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. "Since a juvenile, that's really the one. Everybody else, I done met them, I done worked with them. It might change over time, but Ed Sheeran and Drake, I got to f**k with Drake. I know bro super busy. That s**t would be crazy. I don't even gotta do a song, I just want to meet bro. This music is my life and how I be feeling, my music is different." Then, Gillie and Wallo called Aubrey's team to have them link up again.

"Yeah, I [was] supposed to be on that [Lemon Pepper Freestyle] but I didn't like how my verse came out. So I kind of scratched it," Rod Wave had previously stated. "I didn't like how my voice came out and you know with a Drake feature, you don't want to, you know what I'm saying? It's like my first thing, it's a big deal, have to come with it, you know what I'm saying? All that. I kind of had got cold feet, so kind of shook me up a little bit. So I was like, don't worry about it."